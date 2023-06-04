COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Aaron Christopher Dancak, 41, of 40 Vaughn Ave., Wheatland, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to court ordered drug and alcohol evaluation, 1 year probation, and court costs.
Timothy George Carroll, 59, of 594 Sherman Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Hailie Quirk, 20, McKeesport, Pa; Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
