District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Aaron Christopher Dancak, 41, of 40 Vaughn Ave., Wheatland, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to court ordered drug and alcohol evaluation, 1 year probation, and court costs.

Timothy George Carroll, 59, of 594 Sherman Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.

District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Hailie Quirk, 20, McKeesport, Pa; Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.

