COURTS
Mercer County Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Chad Fry, 33, of 101 Dowling Road, Jamestown, pleaded no contest to a Jamestown police charge of endangering children; sentenced to five years probation, and fines and court costs.
Christian James Morrow, 52, of 1007 W. College Road, Alliance, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 51 days to one year confinement, three years probation, must perform 25 hours of community service, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Abron Cornelius Phillips, 33, of 8217 Lorain St., Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to one year probation, must perform 25 hours of community service, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Tasha Marie Robinson-McNelis, 36, of 15736 Little Cooley Road, Townville, pleaded guilty to a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations charge of sexual extortion; sentenced to no less than one year less two days to two years confinement, and fines and court costs.
Mitchell Thomas, 45, of 604 Prindle St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Farrell police charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Nicholas Andrew Tarr, 30, of 518 Fullerton Place, Sharon, pleaded no contest to a Sharon police charge of aggravated indecent assault; sentenced to four to 10 years confinement, three years probation, and fines and court costs.
David W. Bollinger, 60, of 232 Diamond Road, Grove City, pleaded guilty to a Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 90 days confinement, four years nine months probation, must perform 25 hours of community service, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and pay fines and court costs.
Alexandria P. Campana, 27, of 350 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage police charge of criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft; sentenced to 69 days to one year confinement, four years probation, and fines and court costs.
Albert F. Chambers Jr., 59, of 64 Clay Furnace Road, Hermitage, pleaded no contest to five Hermitage police charges of theft by deception; sentenced to six years probation, restitution, and fines and court costs.
Donnie Merrell Hailey, 58, of 123 N. Irvine Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 107 days to one year confinement, and fines and court costs.
Tia Lashay Keller, 31, of 710 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of endangering children; sentenced to two years probation, and fines and court costs.
Richard L. Lacher, 79, of 130 Cranberry Road, Sandy Lake, pleaded guilty to a Hempfield police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to one year Mercer County Veterans Treatment Court’s ARD program.
Brian D. Lauderman, 33, of 357 Ellsworth St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to six months probation, must perform 25 hours community service, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Thomas R. Leax, 39, of 2792 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, two counts of driving during suspension, and retail theft; sentenced to 10 days to two years confinement, three years probation, must perform 25 hours community service, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
