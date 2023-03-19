COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
David James King, 35, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance charges and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to $491.25 in fines and court costs.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Derek Ethan Dudley, 32, Jamestown; Hermitage police charges of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Tracy Treharn, 53, Struthers, Ohio; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Demetrius Antonio Odem, 32, West Mifflin, Pa.; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness held for court; released on unsecured bond.
