COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Lynne M. Fairchild, 67, Farrell; Humane Society of Mercer County charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Stephanie Kathleen Harris, 47, of 9 Penn Ave., Apartment 702, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of contraband, retail theft, and possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 months to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 4 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Scott Stuart, 43, of 103 Fleetwood Court, Wheatland, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, 5 months, 27 days probation, must complete DUI counterattack school, must complete outpatient treatment and followup care, fines, and court costs.
Jajuan Lamar Adkins-Holland, 32, of 824 Ravine Place, Sharon, was found guilty by a jury to Sharon police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, and possession with intent to deliver; receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 5 years probation and court costs.
Renee Lynn Hicklin, 52, of 128 Pullam Drive, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Thiel College police charge of theft; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, restitution, and court costs.
Kinser Scott Kettering, 20, of 106 Wallis Ave., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Greenville police charges of two counts of corruption of minors; aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 30 days to 1 year confinement, 4 years probation, fines, and court costs.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
William Charles Patterson, 39, of 374 N. Perry Highway Lot 8, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; pleaded guilty to Mercer borough police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 to 7 years confinement, must complete DUI counterattack school, must complete treatment court, fines, and court costs.
Jasmine Ulan, 19, of 1790 Pine Hollow Blvd., Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, must complete DUI counterattack school, must complete intensive outpatient treatment as recommended by her drug and alcohol evaluation, fines, and court costs.
Brian Dewayne Watt, 57, of 30 S. First St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of possession of liquified ammonia gas with intent to make a controlled substance; resentenced to 18 to 36 months confinement, fines, and court costs.
