COURTS
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Patricia J. Frey, 63, of 43 S. Mercer St., Apartment 101, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of forgery; charges of theft by deception charges; intimidating a witness, and obstructing the administration of law charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 months confinement can be served on electronic monitoring house arrest, 6 years probation, no contact with victim, restitution, and court costs.
Nathaniel Jariah Nelson, 40, Gary, Ind., pleaded no contest to state police charge of carrying a firearm without a license; sentenced to 5 years probation, and court costs.
Jerel Malcolm Norman, 27, of 523 Meek St., Sharon, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 288 days to 2 years less 1 day, 288 days credit served, paroled to inpatient drug and alcohol treatment, no contact with victim, and court costs.
Matthew David Randall, 34, of 1295 Foxwood Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of making terroristic threats and resisting arrest; sentenced to 2 years probation, no contact with victim, restitution, and court costs.
Leslie Sladewski, 46, of 43 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, pleaded no contest to Sharpsville police charge of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 30 days to 6 months confinement, 3 years probation, no contact with victims, and court costs.
Jarrod Nicholas Warner, 43, Hilliards, Pa, pleaded no contest to Grove City police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement, may serve minimum under house arrest, 5 years probation, and court costs.
