COURTS
District Court Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Chase Elliott Cominsky, 36, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of conspiracy to commit forgery held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kayden Lee Cominsky, 18, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of trademark counterfeiting and theft by deception held for court; forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery charges withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Derek Philip Rezek, 31, Meadville; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jacob C. Nichols, 25, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ashlynn Nicole Colwell, 24, Wheatland; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Andrew W. Diegelman, 41, Kennerdell, Pa.; Hermitage police charge of arrest prior to requisition sent to Common Pleas Court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Shaun Michael Law Alter, 25, Edinburg, Pa.; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Taylor Danae Hawks, 29, Greenville; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Deandra Leshawn Johnson, 34, Youngstown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
