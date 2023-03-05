COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jason S. Ost, 33, Masury, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jacob David Wil Crocker, 19, New Castle; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Valerie J. Tanner, 50, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jessica Rose Norred, 37, Greenville; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Craig M. Turnbull, 51, Greenville; Hermitage police charges of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ashley N. Bobak, 30, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Wade L. Shaw, 48, Farrell; Farrell police charges of intimidating a witness, kidnap, strangulation, aggravated assault, possession of weapon, unlawful restraint, assault, tampering with evidence, and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Jamill Leontay Morgan, 24, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Debra Frances Dilley, 39, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Walter Coonce, 59, Sharon; Farrell police charge of arrest prior to requisition sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Malik A. Marrow, 25, Youngstown, Ohio; Sharon police charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle withdrawn.
Bradley Scott Hayes II, 19, Stoneboro; Sharon police charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Timothy Monroe Marchant, 33, Farrell; Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic court; charges of trespassing and of loitering and prowling at nighttime withdrawn.
Donald E. Host Sr., 53, Titusville, Pa.; Sharpsville police charge of harassment withdrawn.
