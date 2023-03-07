COURTS

District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Jawuan Desmond Hawkins, 26, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; released on unsecured bond.

District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Bonnie Lynn King, 59, Sharon; Sharon police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.

Marques Earl Byler, 41, of 156 Orchard St., Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Francis Michael Buford, 24, Farrell; Sharon police charges of attempted burglary, aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats withdrawn.District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Shawn Richard Bosley, 57, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, and assault withdrawn.

Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace

SENTENCE HEARINGS

Michael Cordwell, 40, of 1 Liberty St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 14 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, and court costs.

