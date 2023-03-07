COURTS
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
David E. Jones, 56, of 605 Liberty St., Jamestown, pleaded no contest to state police charge of aggravated assault; sentenced to 4 to 12 years confinement, fines, restitution, and court costs.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Oneil E. Dean, 44, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of conspiracy to commit retail theft; conspiracy to commit retail theft charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 3 months to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 3 years probation, and court costs.
Katerina Ruth Deas, 32, of 15 Wet Track Road, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of attempted theft; sentenced to 5 years probation, and court costs.
Johnna Mae Deitz, 33, of Farrell and Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of endangering the welfare of children and Hermitage police charge of theft; resentenced to 1 year less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 1 year probation, and court costs.
Rita Lynn Dunlap, 56, of 532 Hull St., Apartment 2, Sharon, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Luke J. Gaston, 21, of 415 Service Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charges of driving under the influence and false identification to law enforcement; sentenced to 1½ years probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Jeremy Paul Hays, 21, of 14 Oakview Drive, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.