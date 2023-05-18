COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Aaron Demetrious Phillips, 29, of 621 S. Irvine Ave., Apartment E, Sharon; Sharon police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, and three traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Mielonte Abram, 22, Sharon; Sharon police charge of harassment moved to non-traffic court; assault charge withdrawn.
Katrina Marie Peterson, 37, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Stephen G. Davidson, 51, Sharon; Sharon police charge of harassment moved to non-traffic court; theft and assault charges withdrawn.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Anthony L. Johnson, 59, Wheatland; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Nicholas Wayne Osborne, 20, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on own recognizance.
Kelsey Slocum, 23, Farrell; Farrell police charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Devin Ian Smith, 37, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of disorderly conduct; assault, and harassment charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, court costs, and not allowed in Circle K in Hermitage.
Dontai Russell, 19, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jalisa Rena Archie, 29, Sharon; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Keith E. Austin Jr., 49, Farrell; Farrell police charges of robbery, theft, assault, and disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Calvin A. Hodge, 57, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kris Humphrey, 47, Fredonia; Farrell police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
