COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Romondo D. Oatis Jr., 33, of 419 Madison St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of furnishing drug free urine; sentenced to 1 year probation, jail credit in lieu of fine, and court costs.
Crystal Lavette Adams, 43, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana charges withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Abby Mae Rowe, 24, of 3619 Ivanhoe Road, Sharpsville; Sharon police charge of false reports held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Josiah Tarver, 20, Sharon; Sharon police charges of obstructing the administration of law, and possession of marijuana held for court; released on own recognizance.
Kelvin Eugene Crenshaw, 35, Youngstown, Ohio; Sharon police charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Santino Pablo Smith, 18, Sharon; Sharon police charge of receiving stolen property withdrawn.
Franky Michael Mikulski, 29, of 2343 Downing Lane, Hermitage; Sharon police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
