COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Toney Allen Bonner Jr., 33, Sharon; Sharon police charges of retail theft, evading arrest or detention on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Courtney Elizabeth Bowers, 28, Sharon; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence, and five traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.
Cory Tirell Odem, 34, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a habitual offender, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Xzabian Arvel Savage, 44, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Naudia N. Davis, 20, Sharon; Farrell police charges of obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Steven Beinhardt, 34, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Tracy L. Deciancio, 54, West Middlesex; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Mason Storm Beach, 32, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; charge of restrictions on alcoholic beverages withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Hunter Samuel Bacich, 22, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; 7 counts of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Bryce Antonio Laughlin, 24, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of marijuana; traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Jason R. Kloss, 42, New Castle; Hermitage police charges of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Christopher J. Ziros, 45, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of a controlled substance, and giving false identification to law enforcement; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 60 days to 1 year Mercer County Jail, automatically paroled after 60 days and eligible for parole if an inpatient bed becomes available; compliance with current drug and alcohol treatment plan, including inpatient rehabilitation.
Michael David Zuhosky Sr., 49, of 6876 Wood St., Brookfield, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of disorderly conduct; trespassing, criminal mischief, and harassment charges withdrawn; sentenced to 30 days probation, restitution, fines, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Roy Malika Timmons Jr., 23, of 215 Fourth Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance charges and a traffic violation not prosecuted; possession with intent to deliver charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to 90 days to 5 years confinement.
Frederick Scott Tompkins, 57, of 141 College Ave., Greenville, entered an Alford plea to Hempfield Township police charges of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, and driving during suspension; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct charges and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 33 months to 10 years confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations, fines, and court costs.
