COURTS
Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Linda Vance, 65, of 1443 Winterberry Court, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence charge, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 30 days to 6 months confinement, enrollment in the treatment program, and court costs.
William Patrick Wittenberg, 57, of 668 Jackson Center Polk Road, Stoneboro, entered an Alford plead to Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 7 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Melanie Lynn Edmonds, 48, of 20 1/2 Barrett St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township charge of retail theft; sentenced to 8 to 18 months confinement, may serve minimum on house arrest, 5 years probation, and court costs.
Jerrold Beich, 22, of 329 Buckeye Drive, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township charges of fleeing or trying to elude an officer, and reckless endangerment; resisting arrest, and accident involving damage charges, and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 30 days to 6 months confinement, fines, and court costs.
District Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Jarrod Russell Adams, 24, of 198 Hall Road, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 30 days confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, 5 months probation, fines, and court costs.
Tiffany Anne Blystone, 31, Mars, Pa., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of false reports; false reports of child abuse, and disorderly conduct charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation, and court costs.
Kaniya Matthews, 18, of 1321 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of assault; aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 31 days to 12 months confinement, no contact with victim, and court costs.
Vicky M. Montgomery, 60, of 116 Stoneboro Drive, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance; driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, 5 months 27 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines, and court costs.
Kyle Vaughn, 31, of 3770 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, entered an Alford plea to Pymatuning Township police charges of driving under the influence, and criminal trespass; burglary, criminal mischief charges, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 15 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, 1 year probation, fines, and court costs.
Charnise Lamar Dent, 53, Wilkinsburg, Pa., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and possessing instrument of crime; escape charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 to 23 months confinement, 5 years probation, and court costs.
Nahed Ayyoub Mataria, 47, of 3785 Holly Lane, Hermitage, was found guilty by jury of Jefferson Township charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia; not guilty or endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest charges, and a traffic violation; sentenced to 90 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, 7 years probation, and court costs.
Roger Joseph Alexander, 45, Syracuse, N.Y., pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of trespass; burglary, trespass, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 32 days to 1 year confinement, and court costs.
Alexis Nicole Harris, 23, of 38 S. Mercer St., Greenville, entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit robbery; resentenced to 57 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 8 years probation, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Damaris Solange Cronin, 21, of 548 E. Main St. Extension, Grove City, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to notify police charges, and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, and court costs.
Devon Christopher Jemmett, 26, of 6793 Lakeview Drive, Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of burglary; theft, endangering the welfare of children, assault, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 164 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, restitution, fines, and court costs.
Leroy Templeton, 37, of 365 Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, pleaded no contest to Shenango Township police charges of strangulation, and terroristic threats; sentenced to 1 year less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, fines, and court costs.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Ladonna Jean Peck, 27, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Destiny Aryn McElroy, 20, Warren, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Xavier Matthew Footman, 19, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.