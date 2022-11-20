COURTS
District Court
Judge Travis P. Martwinski
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Michael Jesse Frantz, 20, of 25 Maple Drive, Greenville; Sharpsville police charge of terroristic threats held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Una Mae Green, 34, Sharon; Sharon police charge of theft by deception dismissed.
Rennice Renee Gash, 22, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Rayanna Lynn Gash, 21, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Alfred Elliott Olivieri, 42, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, and strangulation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Frederick Paul Johnino II, 25, Greenville; Sharon police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kyle Kaden, 29, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Preston Lamar Hines, 34, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of defiant trespass; obstructing the administration of law charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Joshua Nickola Nichols, 41, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Alyssa Joanne Blakeley, 26, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Collin Patrick Dempsey, 22, Sharon; Sharon police charges of false identification to law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
District Court
Judge Mary Ann Odem
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Marcedes Nicole McKelvey, 23, Farrell; Farrell police charges of burglary, assault, resisting arrest, and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Karen Schwartz, 33, Wheatland; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two traffic violations held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Collin Patrick Dempsey, 22, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and access device fraud waived for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Jason E. Padgett, 45, Sharpsville; Hermitage police charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, institutional vandalism, and driving under the influence held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Michael D. McCann, 39, Greenville; Hermitage police charges of false identification to law enforcement officer, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ladonna Jean Peck, 27, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Destiny Aryn McElroy, 20, Warren, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Xavier Matthew Footman, 19, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Common Pleas
Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Wasim Yerouabdul McClinton, 21, of 561 Sherman Ave., Sharon, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of theft by deception, and pleaded guilty to Pymatuning Township police charge of theft; resentenced to 5 years probation, and court costs.
Thomas Richard McMahon, 57, McDonald, Pa., entered an Alford plea to Jameston police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, released the same day for serving minimum, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Dustin Willi Panameroff, 42, Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and public drunkenness charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 5 days to 6 months confinement, may serve on house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Kyle Edward Tillery, 45, of 368 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of children; driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, may be served under house arrest, 2 years probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Robert James Tritt II, 31, of 55 Riggs Road, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, may be served under house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Kevin Junior Vlassich, 52, of 32 S. Second St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Mercer County Sheriff charge of resisting arrest; resentenced to 30 to 107 days confinement, and court costs.
Ashley Marie Bottenfield, 36, of 75 N. Walnut St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence; three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Benjamin Joseph Kachik, 38, Glenwood Springs, Colo., pleaded no contest to state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, loitering and prowling at nighttime, public drunkenness, and failure to notify address change charges, and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Angel N. Perry, 43, Ellwood City, Pa., pleaded no contest to Sharon police charge of aggravated assault; assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 12 months less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, and court costs.
Roy Malika Timmons, 24, of 215 Fourth Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance charge, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days to 5 years confinement, and court costs.
Frederick Scott Tompkins, 57, of 141 College Ave., Greenville, entered an Alford plea to Hempfield Township police charges of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, and driving during suspension; resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct charges, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, and court costs.
