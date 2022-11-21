COURTS
District Judge
Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Maritza Scarmack, 61, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Damond Waller, 29, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Nicholas Mwintome Tantuo, 25, Hermitage; Farrell police charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Rigoberto Marin Naverrete, 37, Sharon; Office of the Attorney General charges of 20 counts of posessing child pornography, and criminal use of a cell phone waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Robert D. Russell Sr., 39, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance charges dismissed; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Matthew Lyle Ludwig, 31, New Castle; Sharon police charges of strangulation, making terroristic threats, and assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jessica Lee Bucher, 35, Sharon; Sharon police charges of attempted burglary, and criminal trespass withdrawn.
Daneisha D. Washington, 26, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children withdrawn.
Christian Anthony Fonteboa, 18, of 817 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of marijuana; sentenced to court costs.
Emodja Eli Ivy, 20, Wheatland; Sharon police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving during suspension, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kay Lynn Weston, 24, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
William Merle Rigby Jr., 39, of 220 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charge of failing to verify address or be photographed held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
