COURTS
Common Pleas Judge
Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
David E. Koosh, 51, of 280 Boyd Drive, Apartment 16, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Brodie Allen Thompson, 30, of 834 Spearman Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; resentenced to 72 hours confinement, 5 months 27 days probation, DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, and court costs.
Melanie Lynn Edmonds, 48, of 20½ Barrett St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of retail theft; 8 to 18 months confinement, 5 years probation, and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.