COURTS
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Roger Joseph Alexander, 45, Syracuse, N.Y., pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of trespass; burglary, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 32 days to 1 year confinement, and court costs.
Daniel Logan Allmon, 33, of 806 Andrews St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of receiving stolen property; theft by deception, and receiving stolen property charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 34 to 68 days confinement, and court costs.
Tyrese Barber, 20, of 412 Emerson Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession with intent to deliver; possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a cell phone, and possession of a controlled substance charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 24 months less 1 day confinement, must forfeit $3,010, fines, and court costs.
Andrew Brooks Carner, 34, of 5664 Sandy Lake Polk Road, Lot 9, Sandy Lake, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, and criminal mischief charges and five traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, 2 years probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines, and court costs.
Robert Demelfi, 33, New Castle, pleaded no contest to two counts of Shenango Township police charges of reckless endangerment; aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and assault charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 15 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 2 years probation, paroled the same day, fines, and court costs.
Charnise Lamar Dent, 53, Wilkinsburg, Pa., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and possessing instruments of crime; escape charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 to 23 months confinement, 5 years probation, fines, and court costs.
Shena Nicole Finley, 38, of 611 Spruce Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; conspiracy to commit retail theft, and retail theft charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 to 23 months confinement, and 5 years probation.
Timothy Josh Hinkson, 44, of 671 Fredonia Road, Hadley, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; resentenced to 32 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, comply with drug and alcohol or therapy recommendations, fines, and court costs.
Brandon Lee Lightbody, 30, with addresses in Mercer and Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of retail theft, and Hermitage police charge of retail theft; resentenced to 33 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 3 years probation, restitution, fines, and court costs.
Nahed Ayyoub Mataria, 47, of 3785 Holly Lane, Hermitage, was found guilty by jury of Jefferson Township police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; found not guilty of endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, and a traffic violation; possession of marijuana charge withdrawn; sentenced to 90 days to 6 months confinement, 25 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, 8 years probation, and court costs.
Dallas Gene Oliver, 45, of 86 Oniontown Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content charge, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, 25 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Dana J. Sutton, 47, Boyers, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of retail theft; theft by deception, and false identification to law enforcement officer charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 7 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Kaycee Lynn Cowley, 23, of 518 Wallis Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 131 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, paroled the same day, and court costs.
Kelcey L. Lowry, 22, New Castle, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana charges, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, 25 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Michael Jeffrey Blauser, 31, of 421 Line Road, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of failure to comply with registration requirements; failure to verify address charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 40 months to 7 years confinement, and court costs.
Chemika C.M. Brown, 33, of 63 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 4 years probation, and court costs.
Lemetrius Kenyon Cleveland, 43, of 620 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was found guilty by non-jury trial of failure to comply with registration requirements; sentenced to 5 to 12 years confinement.
