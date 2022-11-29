COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Kay Lynn Weston, 25, Sharon; Sharon police charge of endangering the welfare of children held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Mackenzie Griffiths, 25, Sharon; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to report an accident and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
