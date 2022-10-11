COURTS
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Charles Leonard Alabran, 39, of 281 W. Jamestown Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; resentenced to 203 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, credit for 203 days served, paroled into inpatient treatment, 3 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Raymond Melvin Gregg Jr., 46, Meadville, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of intimidating a witness; sentenced to 182 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, credit for 182 days served, paroled into inpatient treatment, 2 years probation, and court costs.
Christopher Leigh Koenig, 35, of 1037 Barkeyville Road, Lot 23, Grove City, pleaded no contest to state police charge of failure to register; sentenced to 18 to 36 months confinement, and court costs.
Jason Laverty, 45, of 407 Lafayette Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of strangulation; assault, and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 to 24 months less 1 day Mercer County Jail, credit for 124 days served, complete Domestic Violence Intervention Program, and court costs.
Duane Paul Michael, 23, of 439 Harrison St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of aggravated assault; resentenced to 1 to 6 months confinement, 10 years probation, $51,521 restitution joint with co-defendant, paroled to inpatient program, and court costs.
Alexis Nicole Phillips, 27, of 504 Fowler Way, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of receiving stolen property; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, credit for 11 days served, $4,189 restitution, and court costs.
Eric Tyler Sloan, 27, of 2069 Buckeye Drive, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to South Pymatuning Township police charges of criminal mischief, trespass, and disorderly conduct; sentenced to 5 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, credit for 5 days served, 4 years probation, drug and alcohol evaluation, and court costs.
Danielle Alison Pasley, 29, of 78 S. Spring Road, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Tyran Darnell Campbell, 48, of 152 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of theft; sentenced to 1 year probation, restitution, fines, and court costs.
Robert A. Coleman, 42, of 400 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 30 to 79 days confinement, and court costs.
Christian T. Metzinger, 21, of 694 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of carrying a firearm without a license; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Jose A. Miller, 42, of 923 Fruit Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines and court costs.
Antonio Sylvahn Thompson, 36, Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of reckless endangerment; resentenced to 2 years probation, and court costs.
Richard Allen Yeager, 66, of 1746 Lake Road, Mercer, pleaded no contest to state police charge of resisting arrest; sentenced to 1 year probation, anc court costs.
Katherine J. Yova, 40, Slippery Rock, pleaded guilty to Attorney General’s Office charge of insurance fraud; 11.5 to 23 months confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, 2 years probation, and court costs.
Rebecca Anderson, 58, of 69 S. Summit Road, Lot 207, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township charge of retail theft; resentenced to 12 to 34 months confinement, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Ronald L. Crawford, 47, of 519 Superior St., Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 27 days to 1 year confinement, paroled the same day, subject to electronic monitoring, fines, and court costs.
William C. Foster, 56, of 212 12th St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 30 days confinement to be served on house arrest, 5 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines, and court costs.
Nahed Ayyoub Mataria, 46, of 3785 Holly Lane, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to district attorney’s office charge of institutional vandalism; sentenced to 2 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Tanner Scott Barkley, 30, of 50 S. Foster Road, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of stalking; sentenced to 5 years probation, no contact with victim or victim’s family, and court costs.
Billy Colwell, 20, of 286 Ormond Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of assault; sentenced to 2 years probation, no contact with victim or victim’s family, and court costs.
