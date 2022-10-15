COURTS
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Marcus A. Groover, 36, of 27 Waugh Ave., Greenville, pleaded no contest to Hempfield Township police charge of strangulation; sentenced to 24 to 48 months confinement, 5 years probation and court costs.
Brittan Oshea Kimbrough, 28, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of burglary and terroristic threats; sentenced to 1 to 5 years confinement, 5 years probation, and court costs.
James Oliver Newton, 68, of 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of theft by deception; sentenced to 15 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, restitution, and court costs.
John Matthew Schlopy, 35, of 85 Baker Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Jamestown police charges of receiving stolen property, and robbery; sentenced to 3 years probation, and court costs.
Teqwan Isaac-Lamont Scott, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of theft by deception; sentenced to 12 months less 2 days to 24 months less 1 day confinement, and court costs.
Wasim Y. McClinton, 21, of 632 E. State St., Apartment 26, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charge of assault; resentenced to 2 years probation, and court costs.
Joseph Kim Wade, 64, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to 20 days to 6 months confinement, 25 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Amanda Lee Bish, 36, of 262 White Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of retail theft; sentenced to 5 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Garrett Cole Davis, 31, Georgetown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 10 days confinement to be served on house arrest; 23 months 23 days probation, 50 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Natalie Rae Whiteside Greco, 25, Atlantic, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 10 days confinement to be served on house arrest, 5 months 20 days probation, 50 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
