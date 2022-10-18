COURTS
District Judge
Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Tracey Jean Osborne, 53, Stoneboro; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
David Sykes, 82, West Middlesex; Farrell police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Kyle Vaughn, 31, Transfer; Farrell police charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle, failure to notify police, deposit trash on street, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Eric Vincent Domascieno, 28, Farrell; Farrell police charges of aggravated assault — victim less than 6, assault — victim less than 12, and harassment waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Gerald Quentell Baker, 31, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must comply with drug and alcohol recommended treatments, fine, and court costs.
Kelly Sue McCullough, 42, West Middlesex; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Antoine Tarron Baker, 25, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Anthony M. Sobecki, 40, Concord, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and theft by deception; sentenced to 1 year probation, not allowed in Hermitage Walmart, fine, and court costs.
Raymond Raver Sr., 40, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; resisting arrest, and public drunkenness charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Malik De Maun Graham, 27, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
James Fritz, 36, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge and two traffic violations withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Michael Frey, 50, Greenville; Hermitage police charges of retail theft waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
