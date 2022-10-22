COURTS
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Paige Nicole Baker, 28, of 1735 Buckeye Drive, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Pymatuning Township police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence, accident involving damage, and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months, 27 days probation, 25 hours community service, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines and court costs.
Nicholas A. Bucciarelli, 22, of 428 Indiana Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, and terroristic threats; resentenced to 191 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, obtain GED, fines and court costs.
Daniel L. Buchsenschutz, 54, of 1057 Linden St., Apartment 1, Sharon, pleaded no contest to state police charge of unsworn falsification to authorities; false statement charge not prosecuted; sentenced to no further penalty.
Kelly J. Davidson, 54, Aliquippa, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year confinement to be served on house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, 11 months, 29 days probation, fines, and court costs.
Keith H. Dillie, 49, Conneaut Lake; pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of unsworn falsification to authorities; false statement charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months 27 days house arrest, and court costs.
Gary Clyde Keeley III, 36, of 70 Fairmont Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; resentenced to 12 months less 1 day to 24 months less 1 day confinement, paroled directly into inpatient drug and alcohol treatment, 3 years probation, restitution, fines, and court costs.
Samantha Lynn Long, 30, of 331 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, pleaded no contest to state police charge of endangering the welfare of children; resentenced to 52 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, undergo any recommended drug and alcohol or mental health treatment, fines, and court costs.
Alexis Nicole Phillips, 27, of 504 Fowler Way, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of receiving stolen property; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, having served the minimum, paroled the same day to serve remainder of sentenced, restitution, and court costs.
Shane Steven Temple, 34, of 195 S. Mercer St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charges of assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation, follow drug and alcohol or mental health treatment recommendations, fines, and court costs.
Rebecca Sue Anderson, 58, of 69 S. Summit Road, Lot 207, Greenville, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 16 to 36 months confinement, 3 years probation, restitution, and costs.
Stephen Richard Benning, 38, of 1828 S. Hermitage Road, Room 200, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 8 to 16 months confinement, 4 years probation, undergo drug and alcohol or mental health evaluations, and court costs.
Stephanie Marie Bowen, 46, Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to state police charge of retail theft; resentenced to 24 to 48 months confinement, restitution, and costs.
Daniel L. Buchsenschutz, 54, of 1057 Linden St., Apartment 1, Sharon, pleaded no contest to state police charge of unsworn falsification to authorities; sentenced to no further penalty.
Damaris Solange Cronin, 21, of 548 E. Main St. Extension, Grove City, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, accident damage, failure to notify police charges and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, and court costs.
James Craig Gallo, 51, of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 25, Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of indecent assault of a child less than 13, sentenced to 8 years probation, and court costs.
Cierra Cherie Harden, 35, of 221 Boyd Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Attorney General’s office charge of attempt to commit theft by deception; sentenced to 3 years probation, 50 hours community service, and court costs.
Devon Christopher Jemmett, 26, of 6793 Lakeview Drive, Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of burglary; theft, endangering the welfare of children, assault, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night time, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 164 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, restitution, and court costs.
Kristina M. Minshull, 35, of 416 E. Market St., Apartment 1, Mercer, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Brian Scott Sonoga, 38, of 360 Rexford Drive, Apartment 52, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of trespass; sentenced to 12 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, having served the minimum, released on parole, 4 years probation, and court costs.
