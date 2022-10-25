COURTS

District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Robert R. Cunningham IV, 29, of Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, trespass, unlawful restraint, assault, and resisting arrest waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

Landon D. Moss, 39, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault dismissed.

Robert Burton McClimans, 54, Sharon; Sharon police charge of retail theft waived for court; released on unsecured bond.

Eric Lamont Hopson, 28, Sharon; Sharon police charges of false report held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Joshua Michael Spohn, 30, Sharon; Sharon police charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Bryan Michael Dungee, 37, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.

Gerald Quentell Amon Baker, 31, Sharpsville; Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic; theft charge withdrawn.

Sihe Raheem McCurdy, 41, Sharon; Sharon police charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and obstructing the administration of law withdrawn.

Zackery Robert Antoniotti, 32, of 247 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charge of failure to provide accurate registration information held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.

Sage Anthony Lyone, 27, Hubbard, Ohio; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Robert Burton McClimans, 53, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and loitering and prowling at night time waived for court; released on unsecured bond.

Lamar Louis Wilder, 42, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment withdrawn.

Brian Scott Martin, 50, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; second possession charge withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.

Dajoi Traevon Taylor, 29, New Castle; Sharon police charges of riot, assault, and disorderly conduct withdrawn.

Davey Cox, 27, Mercer; Sharpsville police charge of access device fraud held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Michael Bradley Stull, 41, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of theft and receiving stolen property dismissed.

Tags

Trending Video

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.