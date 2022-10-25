COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Robert R. Cunningham IV, 29, of Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, trespass, unlawful restraint, assault, and resisting arrest waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Landon D. Moss, 39, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault dismissed.
Robert Burton McClimans, 54, Sharon; Sharon police charge of retail theft waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Eric Lamont Hopson, 28, Sharon; Sharon police charges of false report held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Joshua Michael Spohn, 30, Sharon; Sharon police charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Bryan Michael Dungee, 37, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Gerald Quentell Amon Baker, 31, Sharpsville; Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic; theft charge withdrawn.
Sihe Raheem McCurdy, 41, Sharon; Sharon police charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and obstructing the administration of law withdrawn.
Zackery Robert Antoniotti, 32, of 247 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charge of failure to provide accurate registration information held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Sage Anthony Lyone, 27, Hubbard, Ohio; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Robert Burton McClimans, 53, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and loitering and prowling at night time waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Lamar Louis Wilder, 42, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment withdrawn.
Brian Scott Martin, 50, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; second possession charge withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Dajoi Traevon Taylor, 29, New Castle; Sharon police charges of riot, assault, and disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Davey Cox, 27, Mercer; Sharpsville police charge of access device fraud held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Michael Bradley Stull, 41, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of theft and receiving stolen property dismissed.
