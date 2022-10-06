COURTS
U.S. Western District of Pennsylvania
SENTENCING HEARINGS
Le’Var Brown, 33, formerly of Sharon, was sentenced by United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand to 57 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for committing firearm and ammunition crimes. Police said Brown had three guns and ammunition at his Sharon home and at his girlfriend’s home in Sharon. In 2018, Brown was convicted of a felony heroin and crack trafficking crime and had also been convicted of additional prior crimes.
Romondo Oatis, 48, Farrell, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from March 2018 through September 2020 before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. DEA agents said Oatis was a member of a multistate drug trafficking organization, and was intercepted discussing acquiring and distributing cocaine throughout western Pennsylvania. Agents also seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms and bulk currency from members of the organization, including Oatis.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Bruce W. Miller, 41, Winston Salem, N.C., Hermitage police charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Vincent Charles Shaffer, 34, of 108 Clarksville St., Greenville; Farrell police charges of forgery, and receiving stolen property held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jared N. Urey, 33, Mercer; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Moses Dumas Robinson, 40, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of terroristic threats, and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Robert Glenn Price, 60, Campbell, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of retail theft, and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Robert Dontai Russell, 38, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of children waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jason Michael Riley, 48, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of robbery, and theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Charles Eugene Craig, 46, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Marcus Tavion Mason, 30, New Castle; Farrell police charges of obstructing the administration of law, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Joshua Clay Torr, 22, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
John L. Whiteside, 54, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Tia L. Keller, 31, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, and retail theft; possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and access device fraud charges withdrawn; sentenced to 2 years probation, drug and alcohol treatment plan, no contact with victim, fine, and court costs.
Ryan J. Freet, 18, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; released on own recognizance.
Robert M. Richards Jr., 46, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of disorderly conduct; terroristic threats and assault charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, no contact with victim, compliance with mental health treatment plan, fines, and court costs.
Brianna Nicole Wilkins, 27, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and obstructing the administration of law charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fines, and court costs.
Daniel George Dom, 38, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of theft of leased property; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Kamar Martino, 35, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Lamar Gibson, 52, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and four traffic violations withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
Lesa Carin Tench, 30, Farrell; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Zaire T. Hasan, 22, Maple Heights, Ohio; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and driving under the influence at high rate of blood alcohol content, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Terran D. Page-Hughes, 33, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession with intent to deliver, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and two traffic violations withdrawn.
Raine Aaron Leard, 24, Sharon; Sharpsville police charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, harassment, criminal mischief, and a traffic violation withdrawn.
Michael Curtis Robertson, 45, Farrell; Sharon police charges of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ava Elizabeth Willis, 18, New Wilmington; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Shawn M. Stevenson, 42, of 305 W. Main St., Apartment 1, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of trespass; sentenced to 1 year probation, drug and alcohol evaluation, fines, and court costs.
Johnnie Anthony Spell Jr., 42, Sharon; Mercer County detectives charge of endangering the welfare of children held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ayla Marie Malgieri, 22, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
