Courts
Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Gillian Ruth Fisher, 21, of 424 S. Ninth St., Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Timothy J. Brown, 51, Youngstown, Ohio; Sharon police charges of making terroristic threats and assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Joseph A. Schell, 44, Sharon; Sharon police charges of theft and receiving stolen property withdrawn.
Bobbie Ann Keasey, 38, of 149 E. State St., Apartment 11, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of defiant trespass; sentenced to 1 year probation court costs and given jail credit in lieu of fine.
Dustin G. Wilson, 39, Sharon; Sharon police charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Megan Nicole Crislip, 34, Sharon; Sharon police charge of criminal mischief withdrawn.
Robert A. Coleman III, 42, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest held for court. Coleman was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Nicholas Matthew Brown, 33, Sharon; Sharon police charges of theft and criminal mischief held for court. Brown was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Daniel Denzel Askew, 26, Sharon; Sharon police charges of flight to avoid apprehension, access device fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
Askew was released on unsecured bond.
Adrian James Daniels, 20, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charges of loitering and prowling at night time; stalking charge withdrawn.
Daniels was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. The defendant must also have a mental health evaluation and pay court costs.
