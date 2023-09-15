COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
William Bagnall, 33, Sharon; Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kamoy Demani Smith, 34, Pittsburgh; Hermitage police charges of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Keith Alan Woods, 59, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Amber Lynne Moore, 32, Farrell; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Peter Burton Shaffer, 44, Transfer; Hermitage police charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Joey Ryan Seaman, 42, Youngstown, Ohio; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Anthony Victor Gregory, 62, New Castle; Farrell; Farrell police charges of harassment and assault held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Heather Katherine Reed, 41, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Charles J. Blanchard, 51, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of patronizing prostitutes; possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine and court costs.
Jai Hale, 47, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jalysa Nelyn Hughes, 34, Farrell; Farrell police charges of strangulation, assault and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Drew Lamar Williams Sr., 58, Sharpsville; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jamayla J. Hubbard, 25, New Castle; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Thomas David Mills, 37, Mercer; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kala L. Lites, 59, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Tori Lyne Porterfield, 28, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement officer charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine and court costs.
Fanon Vines, 45, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to 1 year probation, must have drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with treatment recommendations and court costs.
Sean Lewis Gilmore, 38, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine and court costs.
Christian Andrew Snyder, 27, of 8060 Addison Road, Masury, Ohio; Sharon police charge of assault waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Serena Elizabeth Kustelega, 21, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; terroristic threats charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine and court costs.
Angela L. McIntyre, 54, Sharon; Sharon police charge of abuse of a corpse waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Antoine Tarron Baker, 26, Sharpsville; Sharon police charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle and driving during suspension held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Matthew David Cannone, 20, Hermitage; state police charges of possession of a small amount, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation dismissed.
Patrick Laux, 22, of 322 Sterling Ave., Apartment I-203, Sharon; Sharon police charge of theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Allen Paul Everson, 32, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Hushemui Shakar Buckner Jr., 43, Sharon; Sharon police charges of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic court; strangulation and institutional vandalism charges withdrawn.
Jennifer E. Williams, 68, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
Gary Paul Golub Sr., 57, Hermitage; Mercer County detectives charges of theft by deception, receives advance payment for services, and misrepresents or conceals contractor identifying information waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Donald James Walter, 29, Sharon; state Office of Attorney General charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Charles Hayes, 46, Sharon; Sharon police charges of trespass waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Dontai A. Russell, 19, Sharon; Sharon police charges of receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm without a license held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kerrin Elizabeth Hoffman, 29, Mercer; state police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.
Delonte Ezeliel Moore, 17, Farrell; Sharon police charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm by a minor held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
