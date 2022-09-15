COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Aundrea Marie Horner, 24, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Oneil E. Dean, 44, Youngstown, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Manis J. Norman, 46, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Alyssa Jean Tilley, 29, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Ieasha N. Irby, 29, Farrell; Mercer County detectives charge of escape held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jasmine Rannae Ulan, 19, Greenville; Hermitage police charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Shawna Shadia London Manago, 29, Sharon; Farrell police charges of aggravated assault, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, making a false report, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content at .02 or greater with suspended license and three traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Raven S. Brown, 30, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Laura Archer, 26, Warren, Ohio; Hermitage police charge of theft by deception withdrawn.
Katelyn Nicole Matthews, 24, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of assault and harassment withdrawn.
Tressie L. McKenzie, 26, Pulaski; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ashley Lynn Danus, 21, Lawrence, Kan.; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jason C. Walker, 39, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Phillip J. Wells Jr., 50, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn; sentenced to 2 years probation, fines and court costs.
Amber R. King, 40, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Matthew Bernard Kieper, 51, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge and two traffic violations withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
