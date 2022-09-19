COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jada Mae Keasey, 21, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of conspiracy to commit theft; sentenced to court costs.
Shakia Nicole Torres, 32, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of false reports; charge of having an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Lashae S. Hill, 32, Sharon; Farrell police charges of aggravated assault, giving false identification to law enforcement, driving under the influence and four traffic violations withdrawn.
Leslie Thomas Krauss, 32, Sharpsville; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Davaughn Greene, 24, Hermitage; Farrell police charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Kevin Edward Ray, 30, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
James C. Roberson, 37, Blasdell, N.Y., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of trespassing; sentenced to 1 year probation, not allowed on Econo Lodge in Hermitage property, fine and court costs.
Eric Vincent Domascieno, 28, Farrell; Farrell police charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond and no criminal contact with victim.
Thomas Lee Statts, 32, Farrell; Farrell police charges of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Thomas E McWhorter Jr., 53, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Davon Lashawn Tindall, 28, Youngstown, Ohio; Farrell police charge of carrying a firearm without a license held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.