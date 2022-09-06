COURTS
Court of Common Pleas
Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Clayton John Boyd, 42, of 321 College Ave., Grove City, pled guilty to Grove City police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to 12 months less 1 dayto 24 months, less 1 day confinement, to be automatically paroled after serving minimum; 3 years probation; must attend DUI counterattack school; and court costs.
Lemetrius Kenyon Cleveland, 43, of 620 Hamilton Ave., Farrell; found guilty in bench trial on state police charge of failure to comply with registration requirements; sentenced to 5 to 12 years confinement and court costs.
Peter Parker Lyman, 48, c/o Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, pled no contest to Sharon police charges of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault; sentenced to 1 year less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, must undergo recommended drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations, and court costs.
James L. Nagoda, 67, Cecil, Pa., pled guilty to Jefferson Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, subject to electronic monitoring; 5 months, 28 days probation; must attend DUI counterattack school; and court costs.
Christian M. Riggle, 26, of 221 Vernon Road, Greenville, pled guilty to Hermitage police charge of carrying a firearm without a license; sentenced to 1 year probation; must undergo drug, alcohol or mental health evaluations; and court costs.
Darin James Sagenich, 30, of 55 S. Mercer St., Apartment 201, Greenville, pled guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 12 months less 1 day to 24 months less 1 day confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 3 years probation and court costs.
Jesse Lee Seelbaugh, 37, of 506 Centertown Road, Grove City, pled guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines and court costs.
Torrance D. Smith II, 32, of 757 Owsley St., Masury, Ohio, pled guilty to Hermitage police charges of retail theft, Sharon police charges of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 172 to 345 days confinement, to be automatically paroled after serving minimum, restitution and court costs.
Samantha Lynn Swartz, 24, of 36 Maple Drive, Greenville, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, 2 years probation, must undergo recommended drug and alcohol or mental health evaluations, and court costs.
Austan Cowboy Szugye, 26, of 3752 N. Hermitage road, Lot 61, Transfer, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence; sentenced to 12 months less 1 day to 24 months less 1 day confinement, 5 years probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.