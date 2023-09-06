Courts
Common Pleas
Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Megan Marie Lutes, 41, of 214 Blaine St., Grove City, pleaded no contest to Grove City police charge of assault; endangering the welfare of children charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 3 years probation and court costs.
Dustin James Martin, 36, Warren, Ohio, pleaded no contest to state police charge of driving under the influence; resentenced to 58 days to 6 months confinement, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Scott Michael Morgan, 54, of 603 Main St., Jamestown, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, assault and reckless endangerment; driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct charges and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days to 1 year confinement, may be served on house arrest, 25 hours community service, 8 years probation, must enroll in a domestic violence intervention program and court costs.
Ashley Nicole Whitman-Williams, 36, of 226 S. Mercer St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township charge of passing bad checks and Hermitage police charge of failure to comply with registration requirements; theft by deception charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 months confinement, 2 years probation and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Jeremy Lee Asafaylo, 41, of 349 E. Crestview Drive, Transfer, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, must complete DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Elliott Andre Campbell, 24, of 300 Orange Drive, Apartment 2, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct and a traffic violation; obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation, fines and court costs.
Donald Joseph Lee Hamilton, 36, Alliance, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 4 months to 2 years less 1 day confinement and court costs.
Michael Andrew Mettee, 24, of 164 N. Crescent Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence; sentenced to 30 days confinement under electronic monitoring, 5 months probation, must complete DUI counterattack school, 20 hours community service and court costs.
Brittany Diane Norcross, 36, of 366 Columbia St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of retail theft; pleaded no contest to district attorney’s office charge of tampering with evidence; sentenced to 3 years probation and court costs.
Patrick Edward Parker, 36, of 1012 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of theft; resentenced to 30 days to 1 year confinement, 2 years probation and court costs.
Roxsanne E. Relic, 38, New Castle, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must complete DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Karen Lynn Shelatree, 41, of 1455 Bold Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft and possession of a controlled substance; resentenced to 6 months to 2 years confinement and court costs.
Gage Marcus Sowers, 28, of 1117 Hall Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence charge and four traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement to be served under house arrest, 5 months 28 days probation, must complete DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Brook Anna Giunta, 31, Volant, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
