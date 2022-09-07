Courts
Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Matthew D. Allen, 33, Sharon; Farrell police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Haley Paige Province, 36, Hermitage; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Ashtyn Danielle Cupic, 22, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Demaun Allen Green, 45, Farrell; Farrell police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, obstructing the administration of law and five traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Vincent Lee Mock, 24, Mercer; Farrell police charges of conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Annette Marie Clark, 40, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
Billy Colwell, 20, Wheatland; Hermitage police charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Percy Phephus Coleman, 43, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Patrick Edward Parker, 35, Farrell; Farrell police charges of theft and receiving stolen property held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Shawn M. Marx, 53, Warren, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of retail theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Richard M. Felicitty III, 41, Burghill, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of arrest prior to requisition sent to common pleas; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Lawrence B. Williams, 54, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Matthew Joseph Tarr, 28, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn.
Brian Edwin Ondic Jr., 41, Sharon; Sharon police charge of false report dismissed.
Nakkia Lachea Terrell Locke, 37, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault and criminal mischief withdrawn.
Christie Leigh Kincaid, 45, Sharpsville; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content held for court; released on own recognizance.
