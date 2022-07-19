COURTS
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Deanna J. (Batinovich) Thomas, 33, of 94 Lake St., Stoneboro, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months in jail and court costs; guilty plea of possession of controlled substance resulted in 1 year probation; other charges were not prosecuted.
Roy William Wilt Jr., 60, of 110 Main St. Apt-Suite 4, Greenville, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, resulting in 6 months probation and court costs; guilty plea for careless driving had no further penalty; other charges not proseucted.
William Carl Foster Jr., 56, of 212 12th St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with the highest rate of alcohol, sentenced to 30 days confinement, court costs and 5 months probation.
James J. Hauck III, 26, of 150 Clarksville St., Greenville, pleaded alford to indecent exposure, sentenced to 1 year probation; pleaded alford to conspiracy and criminal trespass, sentenced to 173 days to 23 months confinement and court costs; other charges dismissed.
Shawn Keith Kilpatrick, 41, of 7224 W. Market St. Lot 41, Mercer, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, sentenced to 5 days confinement, court costs and 5 months 25 days probation; other charges dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.