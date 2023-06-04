COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Malik De Maun Graham, 27, Farrell; Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Dana Maurice Roye, 45, Sharon; Farrell police charges of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, assault, and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Michael Roshawn Mellot Jr., 25, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Elizabeth A. Struchen, 33, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
