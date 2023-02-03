HERMITAGE — An upcoming fundraiser next month will help care for the animals of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
A craft and vendor show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Michael's Byzantine Center, at 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage.
The event will feature multiple vendors selling items, along with a 50/50 raffle, a basket raffle and finger foods. The event will be free to the public, Sherman said.
There are about 25 vendors signed up already, but vendors can still sign up through the end of February. It cost $25 to register.
Sherman said many vendors have already said they will donate their proceeds to the shelter.
If any vendors would like to participate, they can call the shelter at 724-342-5834 and shelter staff will send an email with the proper form, which can be returned with payment.
Any funds raised by the event will be put toward veterinary bills, Sherman said.
