SHARON – Skyrocketing raw material prices on everything from natural gas to food has left Matt Lontz in an enviable position.
“I’m still getting pallets for free,’’ said Lontz, owner of Lontz Custom Woodworks. “We get calls from businesses all the time asking us to take away their pallets.’’
His business cuts a wide swath in dealing with wood for homes, from restoring antiques to building new furniture from scratch.
But Lontz said there’s no doubt about it, consumers are going full bore on recycled wood.
Check home decoration and construction websites, and you’ll likely find volumes of recycled wood products such as cabinets, tables, shoe benches, and wall paneling.
Even wedding decorations have caught the recycling bug: Websites tout using pallets for bridal shower backdrops and flower holders at nuptial services.
And there’s lots of places to find pallets.
“You see it on Facebook pages for free,’’ Lontz said. “And there’s marketplaces where they just place it on the side of the road.’’
While the material is free, it does have labor costs.
“We have to take man hours to pull each pallet apart,’’ Lontz said.
There’s throngs enjoying the rough-hewn look of pallet boards. But it’s not for everyone.
That’s OK, though. Lontz can help them, too.
In his shop at 369 S. Dock St. in Sharon, Lontz and his employees can buff out the haggard wood to look like pristine lumber.
And pallet wood isn’t his only recycled material.
“You see at estate sales where they have pieces of barn wood – some of those nice big beams that were worked on by hand,’’ Lontz said.
Recycled hardwoods also are in demand. He recently used recycled tiger maple to create a humidor.
“There’s all kinds of things you can create with recycled wood,’’ Lontz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.