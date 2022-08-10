From running church services to providing free lunches to Lakeview School District students, Lewis W. "Lugnut Louie" Isenberg was known for his generosity.
"He was just an over-the-top personality," said his older brother Keith Isenberg of Cochranton.
Louie Isenberg, 40, of New Lebanon, died Sunday after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on North Hermitage Road in Pymatuning Township.
Along with the rest of the family, motorcycles were not only an activity, but his business — he owned and operated Lugnut Customs Service in Stoneboro.
"He lived and breathed them. His passion was motorcycles," Keith Isenberg said.
And the shop wasn't just for motorcycle repairs. Louie Isenberg held church services on Sundays at the shop, giving folks a welcoming gathering place with no judgement.
"He was very proud of that," Keith Isenberg said.
He loved spending time with his large family; that includes his partner Lindsey Carr and her three children, who all made him really happy, he said.
"Louie gave us wings, we gave Louie roots. He taught us how to live and we gave him purpose to live," Carr said.
He also founded the Lugnut Lunch Program, which provides school lunches for Lakeview students. Lugnut Lunch was created to serve students whose family income was too high to qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program, but still needed the help.
He was a Marine Corps veteran and enjoyed traveling to meet up with the friends he made while serving in the military.
Isenberg said he and his family thank those who have offered their support over the past few days, especially in the Stoneboro area.
The family may hold a celebration of life at a later date, and they need to come up with a plan for the shop.
Calling hours for Louie Isenberg are set for 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rose and Black Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin St., Stoneboro.
V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will present military honors at 4 p.m. Friday.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America at ptsdusa.org/give-help
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com
