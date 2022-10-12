SHARON – After struggling with severe anxiety disorder, Kieran Davis wants to make it contagious for people to love themselves.
“Create an open dialogue,” Davis said. “Encourage people to talk about mental health.”
Davis was the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Stamp Out Stigma Wednesday at Penn State Shenango. The theme for this year’s event was focusing on men and mental health.
Davis did not realize what positive mental health felt like.
He was born in Sharon and moved to Alabama at a young age and had to respond to a new life. His family did not have much, and he had trouble adjusting.
He said a disorder – which is what he was diagnosed to have – is something that you’ve had for a while.
Davis eventually created a clothing line named the “Contagious Collection.” His mission: to make self-love contagious.
Davis is working to promote mental health awareness in men and the Black community through apparel, education, and positive messaging on various social media channels.
He said there is a mindset preventing people from getting the help they need.
“You can actually start that conversation. ‘Hey is everything OK? How do you feel? Do you want to talk about something?’” Davis said. “Encourage them to seek help.”
One way to seek help is to text 988. That’s the new national suicide and crisis lifeline.
“Even in that moment if you feel embarrassed, I promise you, it will be much more fulfilling than taking your own life,” he said.
To support Davis’ mission, visit his website at TheContagiousCollection.com, Instagram: TheContagiousCollection, and TikTok: ContagiousCollection.
Tony Paglia, Penn State Shenango’s campus counselor, stated reasons for focusing on men during this year’s Stamp Out Stigma event.
“Men are 50% less likely to reach out for mental health treatment than women,” Paglia said. “Men are dying by suicide nearly four times more frequently than women.”
Paglia told students that Penn State cares about them.
“This is a place where you can talk about mental health,” Paglia said. “We want to support you. We want you to be successful. You have a place here where people care about you and want to listen to you when you talk.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
