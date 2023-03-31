LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A fire at a gas distribution station resulted in a temporary evacuation order for a few Lackawannock Township residents.
The fire started Friday afternoon at the Hilcorp Energy Co.'s Lackawannock-Larmon Central Facility on Mercer-West Middlesex Road, west of the intersection with Bend Road.
West Middlesex fire Chief Rich Garrett said a diesel air compressor caught fire, which was intensified due to the motor oil and diesel fuel around the compressor, as well as the natural gas at the site.
Everyone living within a half-mile of the site was ordered to evacuate. Nearby roads were also temporarily closed to traffic.
Crews from Hilcorp were called in to lower the pressure at the site, after which firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in "only a few minutes," Garrett said.
Crews cleared the scene around 5 p.m. Garrett said at least nine departments were at the scene, including West Middlesex, Shenango Township and Hermitage fire departments.
Although he wasn't sure how many residents were temporarily evacuated, Garrett said it was safe to return and he thanked the community for its cooperation.
