SHARON – Croaker’s Brewing Co. is hopping — both in terms of the leap and "hops," a main ingredient in beeer — into downtown Sharon.
Husband and wife owners of the craft brewery, Chris and Mara Palipchak, moved the taproom where their beer is served from New Castle to 74 N. Sharpsville Ave. in Sharon.
It’s been a hit.
“I’ve been having to brew beer late at night and sometimes into the morning,’’ Chris said.
The couple plan to eventually move beer production to Sharon. Housed in a former motorcycle shop at the corner of Silver Street, the project got a $70,000 start-up grant paid from the city’s American Rescue Act funds. They also give credit to Sharon businessman Jim Landino for wooing them to the city.
Now in their early 40s, Chris brewed beer in his early adult life at his home and then Mara came along.
“We’ve got 100 different kinds of beers we can create,’’ he said.
Their business model focuses on their beer and hard ciders – and that’s it.
“We have no interest in starting a restaurant,’’ Mara said. “That’s not who we are or what we want to be.’’
Instead, their pop-up events feature rotations of different food trucks parked beside their building for meals. Customers also can order food elsewhere and have it delivered.
On Saturday, Haitian Sensation of Sharon offered food from its truck.
The couple’s current state license allows them to serve up to 100 events a year with an upgraded license expected by summer.
Along with offering familiar sounding beers like indian pale ales, stouts, and lagers – they have fun varieties. One beer has a bubble gum flavor and there’s also one with circus peanuts flavoring.
Future plans include offering live music.
This isn't a business yet that offers bountiful financial rewards to the couple. Both continue in their regular jobs, Chris as a cyber security expert and Mara as a licensed mental health therapist.
But they expect Croaker's to be kicking into gear this summer.
On this day 20-somethings husband-and-wife couple Adam and Samantha Garrett stopped in for the first time. Their home is just a few blocks away.
They were satisfied customers.
“We’ll be back,’’ Samantha said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.