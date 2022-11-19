HERMITAGE — The official start of the holiday season has arrived in the Shenango Valley.
Thousands of people lined East State Street and North Hermitage Road Saturday night, bundled for protection from the cold for the 24th annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade.
Some spectators came out earlier in the day to save a prime spot with a chair or park their vehicle facing the street so they could stay warm while "oohing" and "aahing" over more than 70 parade entries.
Many families opted to brave the cold, with kids ready and waiting to catch candy and a glimpse of Santa Claus at the end of the parade, which lasted nearly 90 minutes.
That included Tony Clemente, and brother and sister Finn and Chandler Froetschel, all of Sharon.
They enjoyed the fireworks display set off before the parade and said they were excited to get candy and see Santa.
The fun continued with the Merry Christmas Mile race plus Christmas-carol singing at the judges' booth near Maple Drive.
Leading the event this year were two grand marshals, Ed Chess and Joaine Andrusky. Both of them have helped organize the parade since the first one in 1998.
Chess is retiring next month as Hermitage director of parks and recreation after 27 years with the city. Andrusky will retire from both her job at PNC Bank and her role as chair of the Holiday Light Parade committee.
Jessica Gotch, who is taking over Chess' role with the city as director of recreation and community events, spearheaded planning for this year's parade.
Participants included businesses, charities, schools, dance groups, fire departments, elected officials and more.
Bright lights, music and colorful decorations stretched down the road as people of all ages threw candy to the crowd, kids scrambling for Tootsie Rolls and lollipops.
Cries of excitement could be heard as the Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department brought up the rear of the parade, escorting Santa Claus to the Shenango Valley Mall.
The trio of kids said earlier that they've been good this year and they've been thinking about what to put on their wish lists.
Tony, 5, wants a Paw Patrol control tower; Finn, 6, a hoverboard; and Chandler, 3, Barbies.
Parade entries competed for prizes that included cash for nonprofits. Results were expected to be posted online after the parade at hermitage.net
