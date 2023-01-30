FARRELL – The Mercer County District Attorney's office concluded that police complied with policy and the law in a video that showed officers making an arrest Friday in Farrell.
The video, which depicted Farrell police using force to make the arrest, received significant social media attention.
In a statement issued after an investigation, District Attorney Peter C. Acker determined that it appears that the man being arrested, Aries Devon Shaw, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, tried to run from police and resisted arrest.
“The conduct of the Farrell police involved in this matter was in compliance with internal Farrell police protocols and Pennsylvania laws,” Acker said in a statement.
Acker said citizens have a constitutional First Amendment right to post on social media, with limited exceptions.
“I would urge those viewing social media or posting to it, to recognize those limitations and not jump to conclusions,” Acker said.
The police encounter took place about 4 p.m. Friday, when Farrell police responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Bond and Hoon streets.
Shaw was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct after they found him with two sandwich bags, one containing 14.49 grams of cocaine and/or fentanyl and a second containing 6.09 grams of a similar material. He also had $709 and a digital scale with cocaine residue.
Shaw was also charged with resisting arrest because police said he tried to run away when police asked to frisk him, and repeatedly refused to put his hands behind his back when officers ordered him to. Shaw was taken to Mercer County Jail.
Farrell police continue to try to identify and find the victim of the assaults. A victim was reported to have suffered physical assaults for more than 20 minutes, resulting in a bloody face. Once the victim is found and the nature of her injuries are ascertained, the district attorney said it is highly likely that assault charges will also be added against Shaw.
Monday's population report for the county jail indicates that Shaw has been released.
Lashaii Hadden, 35, Farrell, was also accused in connection with the reported incident and was taken to Mercer County Jail on a warrant from the district attorney’s office.
Acker said he expects to file criminal charges against Hadden.
Acker said social media posts have tried to characterize the actions of the Farrell police officers as improper, with some posts drawing parallels to the death of Tyre Nichols after police officers beat him during a traffic stop Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tenn.
Five police officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department and are charged with murder in Nichols' kiling.
At one point during his struggle with police, Shaw said he could not breathe. After his arrest, Acker said Shaw was examined by EMTs, who found no significant injuries nor any inability to breathe.
“Mr. Shaw was tased and struck by officers in order to terminate his continuing and active resisting arrest,” Acker said. “This Farrell incident is grossly different from the Memphis incident for a number of reasons.”
Acker said he has reviewed the available police body camera and independent camera images of the incident. Since it is an ongoing investigation, Acker is not authorizing police to release video or incident reports.
“I urge all citizens who are being detained or arrested by a police officer to follow the directions given and not resist arrest,” Acker said in the statement. “Persons detained or arrested have a right to counsel and if the detention or arrest is improper, competent defense attorneys can challenge the same on behalf of that person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.