David F. George, CEO and President of Joy Baking Group, has been named as Thiel College’s 2022 Haller Enterprise Institute Entrepreneur of the Year.
George was recognized Tuesday during the annual Haller Enterprise Institute Entrepreneur of the Year Award Dinner.
In 2003, George began the transition of taking over Joy Cone Co., now known as Joy Baking Group, from his father, Joseph George. He became its president in 2008.
In 2011, George also became the company’s CEO and since then has overseen the acquisition of BoDeans Baking Group. That move has accelerated the growth of Joy’s business with additional production plants and ovens and entry into areas outside the ice cream industry, such as pie crumb and pie shells.
Joy Cone Co. started as a family business in 1918 in Hermitage. Today, the company has almost 1,000 employees and produces over two billion cones each year.
From its humble beginnings over 100 years ago, Joy Cone has factories in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Iowa and Mexico City, Mexico, and is now the largest producer of ice cream cones in the United States, according to its website.
George graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in history and then continued his education at Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, where he received his MBA.
George met his wife, Mary Beth, at Harvard. The couple has been married 30 years and have three daughters. The family lives in Sharon. George serves on the boards of the Buhl Park Trustees, the F.H. Buhl Club and Sharon Sanitary Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.