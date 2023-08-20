Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 87F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 11:53 pm
Jed E. DAVIS, 62, Hermitage.
Joseph “Mike” PRELEE, 94, Bergenfield, N.J., formerly of Sharon.
Julia M. Smiley SCHWARTZ, West Middlesex.
