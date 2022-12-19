Area residents, businesses and organizations have gone all out this year with Christmas decorations and holiday displays.
Take a drive this evening and you’re bound to find all kinds of inflatables, colorful lights, Santa and his reindeer, manger scenes and even a skeleton or two dressed in their Christmas best.
Locals have been sharing their favorites on social media and by word of mouth, noting that some displays rival the Griswold family home from the classic holiday movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Certain locations charge admission, and more information is available on their websites and social media pages.
• Greenville — Central Park and South Summit Road.
• Grove City area — Memorial Park and Keystone Safari animal park.
• Hermitage — Buhl Park, Buhl Woods, Hunters Woods, Deer Path, Sunset Boulevard, South Buhl Farm Drive near King Drive, James Street and Whippoorwill Drive. Lake Julia at Buhl Park is lined with red, green and white trees made from twinkle lights, and the Casino is decorated and outlined in lights.
• Jamestown — Overlook Drive.
• Mercer area — 465 Collier Road — tune your radio to 88.1 to hear music, and Ligo Road.
• New Castle area — Cascade Park and Pearson Park,
• Sharon — Streets surrounding high school and Buhl Park.
• Sharpsville area — Hazen Road and neighboring streets, Buckeye Drive, and the Wilding’s Christmas Light Extravaganza at 4150 Orangeville Road — tune your radio to 88.7.
• Slippery Rock area — Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Cooper’s Lake Campground in Worth Township, Butler County.
• Youngstown— Fellows Riverside Gardens.
And those interested in traveling a bit further might be interested in something like the Festival of Lights drive-through display at Oglebay in Wheeling, W.Va., or Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh for its Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.
