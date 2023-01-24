James McLusky announced his candidacy for Mercer County commissioner Tuesday.
McLusky will seek one of two Democratic nominations for the office, joining incumbent Democratic Commissioner Tim McGonigle, who announced his candidacy for a third term earlier this month.
McLusky, a Lackawannock Township resident who founded and runs McLusky Showcase Kitchens & Baths in Neshannock Township, will run in the May 16, Democratic primary.
“Our next commissioners will face many challenges such as continued population loss, which has a direct impact on the services the county provides,’’ he said in a news release. “Population loss negatively affects our community’s social services, small businesses, health-care, fire, police and EMS departments.’’
McLusky serves on the Mercer County Builders Association’s board and has been involved with youth athletics over the the past 20 years as a board director and a coach.
He said he will bring a common-sense, business-minded approach to local government.
“We have to do a better job marketing our county to attract new residents and businesses while being fiscally responsible,’’ McLusky said. “We have more work to do to confront opioid addiction and senseless crimes.’’
Despite the challenges, he said Mercer County can have a bright future with low-cost of living, great schools, and welcoming communities.
“We must do more to create job opportunities for our young people,’’ McLusky said. “We have to foster the trades and better support local labor.”
With four adult children, he and his wife Kristine (Geisel) both have family’s with long ties to the county that spans generations.
“We chose to make our home here because it is a great place to raise a family and we love our communities,” McLusky said.
“As your next Mercer County commissioner I will work tirelessly on behalf of Mercer County residents,’’ McLusky said. “It is crucial that we work in an inclusive manner with community and business leaders while remembering we are public servants, and that we work for the people.”
