FARRELL – Local Democrats hosted their candidates running in the upcoming primary election for state and local offices Saturday at the Farrell municipal building.
Among the candidates hobnobbing and shaking hands with the public and party members were State Supreme Court candidates Debbie Kunselman and Daniel McCaffery. Judicial candidates aren’t allowed to talk about their opinions on legal cases or how they would rule on a case.
Still, multiple legal issues are swirling in the state.
For some, particularly the Black community, no-knock warrants are an issue. In Pennsylvania a district magistrate can issue a no-knock warrant allowing law enforcement to enter a property without immediate prior notification of the resident, such as by knocking or ringing a doorbell.
In 2021 Breonna Tyler, a 26-year-old Black EMT, was shot and killed in her Louisville, Ky. home by members of the city’s police who secured a no-knock warrant for her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. Her friend shot at police thinking it was a break-in. No narcotics were found in the home.
By an overwhelming 81 percent margin, in 2021 Pittsburgh voters banned no-knock warrants. The measure requires police to knock on a door, announce their presence and wait at least 15 seconds before entering a residence to execute a warrant.
Another legal issue is the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled last year it’s up to each state to determine if abortions are legal within their borders.
Educational funding in the state became a hot topic earlier this month. Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled the state fails to adequately fund K-12 schools so that all of its 1.7 million children can access a high-quality education.
Beaver County resident Kunselman currently serves as a Pennsylvania Superior Court judge. She was elected as Beaver County’s first woman judge in 2005. Prior to that she served as a civil litigator for 13 years, including eight as that county’s chief solicitor.
As a Superior Court judge, she isn’t called upon to issue no-knock warrants.
“I care about the job I’m doing,’’ Kunselman said. “I follow the law and follow it fairly.’’
She touts her long judicial career as an asset.
“I’ve been a judge for 17 years and have more judicial experience than any other judicial state candidate,’’ Kunselman said.
She brought up geography in the upcoming election.
“I am the only Democratic candidate running for a statewide judicial office who isn’t from Allegheny or Philadelphia County,’’ Kunselman said.
A Philadelphia resident, McCaffery is an Army veteran. He is a former Philadelphia assistant district attorney where he served from 1991 to 1997. He worked in a private law firm from 1997 to 2014 and was a first judicial district judge from 2014 to 2019. He currently serves as a state Superior Court judge.
While serving in the prosecutor’s office, McCaffery said he was involved in over 3,000 criminal cases.
“In my memory I can’t remember being involved in a case with a no-knock warrant – or at least not one where it was challenged,’’ McCaffery said.
He also talked about the experience and knowledge he gained sitting as Superior Court judge.
“It’s been a lot of fun and I love every minute of it,’’ McCaffery said.
Pittsburgh resident Jill Beck is running for Superior Court judge. She began her legal career as an attorney at KidsVoice, a non-profit organization which helps troubled children. She represented abused, neglected and at-risk children.
She represented children in Allegheny County before magisterial district judges and in Juvenile Court, Orphans’ Court, and the state Superior Court.
In 2010 Beck began serving as a clerk for Judge Christine Donohue for the state Superior Court. She now works at a Pittsburgh law firm.
Beck touted her strong background in helping children, those under 18, who ran afoul of the law or who live in rough family conditions.
“They are often neglected and only see terrible role models,’’ she said of the children. “They have a lot of untreated needs.’’
On the local front, Tim McGonigle and Jim Mclusky were on hand to talk about their run in the primary for Mercer County commissioner.
McGonigle is seeking re-election to a third term.
“I want to finish the things that we got started,’’ McGonigle said.
He touted two projects. One is the $18 million upgrade of the radio system that serves emergency responders.
Most of the money is coming from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“Police and emergency ambulance services can’t communicate directly with one another. They have to go through 911,’’ McGonigle said. “This new radio system is going to help Mercer County residents get faster and better service if they’re in an emergency.’’
He noted the county also will be undergoing a property tax reassessment. The last one was 50 years ago.
Another priority is marketing land the county owns along Interstate 80 near the Mercer exit at Route 19. The property is a getting close inspection from a business.
“There’s no reason why we can’t get that land developed,’’ McGonigle said.
For McLusky, this is the first time the Sharon resident has run for office. As the owner of McLusky Showcase Kitchen in Neshannock Township, he pointed to his strong business background as a selling point for office.
“I believe in balanced budgets,’’ he said. “I’m a problem solver. and I come in with a fresh set of eyes.’’
His main focus was on improving the county’s economy – mainly by creating more and better-paying jobs.
While at a recent meeting McLusky said other business owners complained they couldn’t get good, qualified employees. When asking them what starting wages they were offering it ranged from $7.50 to $11 an hour.
“My employees start out at $18 an hour plus benefits,’’ McLusky said. “This is what you have to do to keep and get good people.’’
He also wants high school graduates to get an opportunity to develop trade skills.
“And I want a more aggressive approach to marketing the county,’’ McLusky said.
Six candidates listed on the Mercer County Republicans’ website as running for their party’s nomination for county commissioner: Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, Richard Satchel and Roy “Trey’’ Wilt.
Each party will nominate two candidates to compete in the fall General Election for the three seats. Two Republican incumbents, Matt McConnell and Scott Boyd, are not seating re-election.
