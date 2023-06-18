SHARON – Months after being robbed of its stained-glass windows, the Temple of Praise Cathedral at 70 N. Sharpsville Ave. in Sharon has been leveled.
Rev. Melvin T. Baker, pastor the of church, said local businessman Jim Landino bought the church building in May.
“You have to take control of the block,” Landino said. “It gives us options.”
Landino, who owns several development properties in downtown Sharon and operates JCL Energy in the city, owns the stretch block of land from the church site south to Cottonwood Associates building at Silver Street. He also owns some land on the hill behind that area.
The congregation has moved to 664 Cedar Ave., and Landino has no immediate plans for the property where the deteriorating wood-frame church stood before being demolished Thursday.
“There’s a lot of room for us to do something,” Landino said. “Now we’re going to make that stretch shovel-ready.”
Landino also owns the former Billy’s Black & Gold bar, down the road at 514 N. Sharpsville Ave., which is about to become a second location for Webb’s Winery.
The other properties Landino owns in the area that are opening up new businesses are at 234 E. State St., where the restaurant Julian’s opened in the former LuLu Beans Cafe. Julian’s is set to open for in-store business by the end of June. Until then, to-go orders are being taken from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Downtown development Director Sherris Moreira dubbed the Sharpsville Avenue area “restaurant row,” a stretch that also includes the new Croaker’s Breaking Co. at 74 N. Sharpsville Ave., a property Landino also owns.
Another restaurant joining “restaurant row” is the Slippery Rock-based Elephant No. 8 Thai Restaurant at 52 N. Sharpsville Ave., with plans to provide cultural music and dance performances in the new location. Elephant No. 8 is part of the Landio-owned Applegate Building, across the street from the library parking lot.
Landino is remodeling the location and he said it should be complete by the end of July. He is not sure when the restaurant is opening because the owner must then bring in restaurant equipment and assemble the business.
Webb’s Winery, Julians, Croaker’s, and Elephant No. 8 are all recipients of revitalization grants from the city of Sharon, handed out from its cache of $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The former building at 170 N. Sharpsville Ave. has a rich history.
According to the Sharon Historical Society, the church was erected for $4,000 in 1874 as St. Paul’s German Reformed Church, and the parsonage at the rear was added in 1883. That congregation, now known as St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, moved to Todd Avenue in Hermitage in 1957.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church filled the building for many years. About 10 years ago it become Temple of Praise Church of God in Christ.
“We’re going to get that cleaned up and groomed so it’s ready to go,” Landino said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.