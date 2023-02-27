MERCER – Mary Jo Basilone DePreta is seeking re-election for a second term as Mercer County clerk of courts, register of wills and clerk of orphans’ court.
DePreta will appear on the Republican ballot in May.
The combined office is the filing office for the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas criminal, juvenile and children and youth cases as well as guardianships, estates, adoptions, marriage licenses and miscellaneous court dockets.
The office also supervisted the Cost Collections Department. This department enforces the collection of court costs, fines and restitution for crime victims of convicted criminals.
“The position can be extremely challenging at times, especially during the pandemic,” DePreta said. “But with the help of knowledgeable and dedicated staff the office continues to operate in a timely manner.”
DePreta said her background in the legal field helps her navigate through the complexities of the office.
Her experience spans for 27 years including 15 years working for several prominent attorneys, including the current district attorney, Peter C. Acker, the Law Offices of Barr & Shaffer and Douglas & Joseph, and 10 years working in the clerk of courts office.
DePreta is a lifelong resident of Mercer County. She is a 1979 graduate of Hickory High School. She is married to Michael DePreta III, of Jefferson Township, a retired steelworker. They have three daughters and seven grandchildren.
