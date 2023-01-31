MERCER – Anthony Tedesco has announced his candidacy for Mercer County sheriff.
Tedesco is a sheriff’s deputy and has served the department for more than 14 years. He will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary.
Tedesco believes that public service is an important building block of the community.
“I want to lead the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office – my goal is simple, exemplary law enforcement,” Tedesco said. “My platform as a candidate for sheriff is to build up the communities in Mercer County, serve and support the courts, and streamline functions of the office to minimize the cost to taxpayers.”
Going back to community policing is important to Tedesco, by representing the voters of Mercer County and supporting local police, state, federal agencies, and first responders.
“I look forward to bringing technology to our team of deputies via grants to cut down on taxpayer budgets while increasing deputy safety,” Tedesco said. “This will aid in having our team of deputies out supporting your communities – from the recreational park to local businesses on Main Street.”
Tedesco has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and completed the police academy in 2007. He moved to Mercer County to start his professional career at Southwest Regional Mercer County Police Department in 2008.
“I love the area and the people,” Tedesco said. “It was here in Mercer County that I understood the importance of community.”
He has been working as a deputy for almost 15 years.
“I have had the pleasure to work alongside many deputies and four sheriffs,” Tedesco said. “This has granted me the opportunity to learn all aspects of the office, and what the office has to offer our county.”
During his career in the sheriff’s office, Tedesco said he has filled in as officer in charge when top brass is not present.
He has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) for more than 12 years. On CIRT, he was a team leader, in charge of major incident pre-planning. While overseeing this team, his duties included training, police and procedures and qualifications, song with educating Mercer County citizens.
He is certified as a county detective and a part-time patrolman at Sharpsville Police Department.
Tedesco enjoys spending time with his wife, Jessica, and three children. He also likes to farm, hunt, fish, and attend church. As an active member of the community, he volunteers with local clubs and service groups.
