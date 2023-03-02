FARRELL – A Farrell detective testified Thursday in the case involving a man whose arrest caused an outcry on social media against Farrell police.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem held over to Common Pleas Court aggravated assault and drug-related charges against Aries Devon Shaw, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, at his preliminary hearing.
Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander amended the charges against Shaw to include aggravated assault and assault after police found the victim of the alleged assault. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police said Shaw and Lashaii Marie Hadden, 35, of 416 Wallis Ave., Farrell, were involved in assaulting a woman around 4:12 p.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Hoon Avenue and Bond Street in Farrell.
Hadden pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and on Feb. 10 was sentenced to 1 year probation in the case. She has not been charged with assault.
Natalie Buzzetta-Caputo testified that she was beaten by Aries Shaw just prior to his arrest, and Farrell Cpl. Detective Joey Brant testified as to what happened as he, three other patrolmen, was arresting Shaw after the assault.
Buzzetta-Caputo testified that she was in a vehicle with two other men who were her acquaintances. She said she had come to the apartment where she had been staying to pick up her clothes, and her friend was scheduled to fight Hadden.
Buzzetta-Caputo said she was sitting in the back seat when Hadden opened the back door of the vehicle.
“She jumped on top of me like an animal,” Buzzetta-Caputo testified.
She went on to testify that Shaw dragged her by the foot out of the vehicle.
“He was punching and kicking me over and over again in the back, face, and head,” Buzzetta-Caputo testified.
She said the assault went on for a long time, but could not say how long exactly. She said he stopped when he heard the police coming.
“I’m still healing from the incident,” Buzzetta-Caputo testified. “I get bad headaches, I have lumps all over and I have PTSD.”
She said the beating was captured on video by her acquaintances, who posted it on SnapChat.
Brant testified that police were dispatched to Hoon Avenue and Bond Street and he got there in less than 20 seconds, pulled over, and approached the car Shaw was in, which was stopped near his unmarked police vehicle. Three other officers also showed up on the scene.
Brant approached the passenger side where Shaw was seated and asked him what was happening. Shaw told him a white girl was acting out and kicking in doors.
When Brant asked Shaw to get out of the car, he tried to run away and Brant grabbed him.
Brant was trying to detain him when Shaw started arching his body and refused to go down to the ground, Brant testified.
Brant said he delivered four to five strikes to Shaw’s upper knee area. At this time more officers came to assist and Brant felt something on his leg so he delivered “hammer strikes” to Shaw’s left leg. Brant asked another officer to tase Shaw and he did so.
“We were able to detain him,” Brant testified.
Brant said the amount of time from when Shaw tried to flee to when he was detained was no more than two minutes.
Shaw was put on his feet and escorted to a police cruiser and searched.
Police found in his right pants pocket two plastic bags, one that contained 14.5 grams of what Brant believed to be crack cocaine. The other contained 6 grams of a powder that could have been fentanyl or heroin, according to Brant. Shaw also had four bundles of cash worth more than $700.
Shaw was taken to the Farrell Police Department, where medical personnel responded.
Brant said police located Buzzetta-Caputo, who had emailed the pictures of her injuries. Brant was able to interview her Thursday before the preliminary hearing.
Defense Attorney Edward Hartwig asked Brant if he saw an officer place Shaw in a chokehold. He said he did not see that in person or in the bodycam footage.
A video of the arrest circulated on social media. Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker concluded that police complied with departmental policy and the law during the arrest.
Acker declined to release the bodycam videos, citing an ongoing investigation. However, the district attorney said he intends to make the videos publicly available after prosecution of Shaw reaches Common Pleas Court, when he is required to provide the videos to Shaw and his legal defense.
Odem said the discovery hearing is scheduled for May 2. Shaw’s first court appearance in Common Pleas Court is the same day.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
